ISLAMABAD - A senior diplomat from the High Commission of India was summoned to the Foreign Office to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Nezapir Sector.

A foreign ministry statement said due to the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian occupation forces, a 40-year-old civilian Muhammad Bashir, resident of village Mandhar, sustained critical injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

“This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations. This year India has committed 384 ceasefire violations to date,” said the statement.

It added: “The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.”