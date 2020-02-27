Share:

The Glorious Revolution of 1688 was a very English revolution given the fact that it began at an Oxford college and escalated to a disagreement over an arcane procedural point, the Glorious Revolution finalised English religious identity and constitutional structure at what was comparatively a very early stage in national life. The Parliament, resentful of the religious tolerance which James II had associated himself with, invitation to William of Orange to take the throne, cemented the notion that survives to this day that the monarch rules with the consent of the nation, not through divine right. Moreover, it locked in the aggressively Protestant style of national administration that built the colonial empire, and in removing James ensured the enmity of France, an enmity which lasted until the late 19th century.

For quite some time xenophobia is on the rise in Britain. Brits conveniently ignore their country’s past and an increasing number of British citizens are feeling uneasy with the presence of non-whites. However, in 2016, another movement at Oxford University sprang up. The movement called for removing the statue of Cecil Rhodes from university’s premises. Though unsuccessful, the movement sparked a debate that has led to revisit the colonial past of the Britain and the role imperialist figures had played.