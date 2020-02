Share:

Gujranwala - An anti-corruption team arrested a Patwari red-handed receiving bribe from a citizen. A citizen Javed Ahmed filed an application to anti-corruption department that Patwari Sarfraz of Kamoki circle was demanding bribe for transfer of land in his name. After approval from the higher authorities, circle officer anti-corruption conducted raid.

and arrested the Patwari red-handed while receiving bribe of Rs50,000 from the citizen.