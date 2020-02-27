Share:

NATHIAGALI - DC Abbottabad Mu­hammad Mughees Sanaullah on Wednes­day kicked off plantation drive by planting an apricot sapling in Galyat.

Addressing a tree plantation drive organ­ised by the Galyat Development Authori­ty (GDA) at UC Bagnotar, the DC said that trees are extremely useful and necessary for the growth of a healthy society. The depu­ty commissioner said that the main cause of asthma and respiratory illnesses is pollu­tion that has also threaten the entire world, planting fruit trees in Galyat would provide a new chapter of tourism, the results of which will be revealed in the coming few years.

Addressing the participants, Director Gen­eral GDA said that up to 50,000 fruit trees are being distributed in the first phase at Galyat, while the local property owners would establish their own fruit gardens for which the GDA would provide fruit plants.