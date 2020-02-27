Share:

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced a major review of the country’s post-Brexit approach to defense, security and international development, which will define and overhaul Britain’s place in the world. Described as the largest review of Britain’s foreign, defense, security and development policy since the end of the Cold War, it will cover all aspects of Britain’s place in the world, from diplomatic service and the country’s approach to development to the capabilities of its armed forces and security agencies. Britain’s departure from the European Union presents new opportunities to define and strengthen the country’s place in the world at a time when the global landscape is undergoing dramatic changes, Johnson said in a statement issued by 10 Downing Street. A wide range of foreign policy and national security experts from within and outside the government will be involved in the review to ensure that Britain is capable of meeting global challenges in the future, said Johnson.