ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated the resolve to take Pakistan-Egypt relations to a new level and underscored the shared commitment of the leadership in the two countries to deepen bilateral collaboration in diverse fields. Prime Minister stated this while talking to Egyptian Commander-in-Chief and Minister for Defence and Military Production, General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed, who called on him here at his office. In the context of enhanced high-level exchanges, the prime minister further said that he looks forward to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience. Noting the strong Egypt-Pakistan bilateral relations, Egyptian Commander-in-Chief expressed satisfaction over the existing level of bilateral defence cooperation, including frequent exchange of visits, training exchange programmes and joint exercises. General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to enhance high-level exchanges and further fortify bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in all fields. During the meeting, views were exchanged on bilateral, regional and international issues. The prime minister said that the RSS-inspired the BJP government’s extremist and discriminatory policies were imperilling peace and security in the region. Imran stressed that implementation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions remained the only way for peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute.