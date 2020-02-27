Share:

rawalpindi - Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), in collaboration with the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) organised farmers’ day, here on Wednesday at Tehsil Gujar Khan by collecting 150 farmers for an active dialogue.

Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman, Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest, while deans, directors, faculty members were also present. Presentations and information were delivered by the PMAS-AAUR faculty of Agriculture Engineering, Live Stock, Veterinary and Food and Nutrition Departments.

Vice Chancellor Dr Qamar Zaman, in his address, said that the Potohar belt has rich resources of cultivation of vegetables, fruits and flowers. He advised the farmers to adopt new innovations into agriculture.

Vice Chancellor said that the core work of the universities is teaching and transfer of knowledge but the transfer of knowledge were being neglected. After getting the charge of the VC he instructed his team to conduct the activities where the direct interaction with the farmers could be possible where two way information, knowledge and issues will be shared.