rawalpindi - Police on Wednesday arrested two suspects and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession during snap checking in the city, informed a police spokesman. The detained smugglers were identified as Mati Ullah and Muhammad Yaqoob, against whom a case has also been registered, he said.

According to him, a team of Police Station City, under supervision of Station House Officer SI Sultan Qamar, spotted a suspicious vehicle during snap checking and signalled it to stop. He said during the course of search, police found huge cache of arms and ammunition hid by the accused secretly. Police held both accused and shifted them to police station for further investigation.

The weapons seized by police included seven rifles of 44 bore, 3 riffles of 222 bore, six pistols of 9mm and thousands of bullets, he said.

A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said. Superintendent of Police Rawal Division Rai Mazhar told media men that police have beefed up security following the orders of CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas to protect the cricketers and spectators during PSL matches in Pindi Stadium. He said search operations and combing are being done by police in the city.

“The seizure of huge cache of arms and ammunition is because of extra ordinary security measure taken by police,” he said. He said police will not spare those involved in possessing illegal weapons.

Meanwhile, Banni and Waris Khan Police, during a drive against drug mafia, held three drug peddlers and recovered 4kg Charas from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against the drug peddlers by police on orders of SP Rai Mazhar.