Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) has conducted Level-I Fair and Level-II ICIR Medical Courses here at Superior University Raiwind Road. The courses were conducted by World Rugby Medical Educator Dr Namith Sankalpana, who came from Sri Lanka especially to conduct the course. PRU President Ch Arif Saeed said: “We are not only focusing at grassroots level rugby but also training our coaches and trainers to flourish this game in the country.” From PRU, Dr Mohsin Aziz assisted the courses. Arif Saeed thanked Dr Namith for his visit and conducting the courses. Arif also thanked Asia and World Rugby for their continuous support to Pakistan for rugby.