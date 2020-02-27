Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan on Wednesday visited Aisam-ul-Haq pavilion at Pakistan Sports Complex to witness the training session of Pakistan Davis Cup team, which is in progress for preparation of the Davis Cup tie against Slovenia.

Khawaja Suhail Iftikhar, Advisor to PTF President, said that preparations are in full swing at PSB grass courts in Islamabad since February 20 to field the best possible side against Slovenia in Asia Oceania Group I tie at Islamabad on March 6 and 7. “The PTF chief showed satisfaction about the training session and the hard work, which is being displayed by the players under their captain/coach Mushaf Zia. He also interacted with the players and motivated them to perform well during the Davis Cup tie,” he said.

“The PTF president also inspected the venue of the event and was briefed by Khawar Hyat, SEVP and Saeed Ahmed Khan SVP, PTF Management Committee members, about the progress of the work. He was satisfied with the overall preparatory arrangements,” he added.

Kh Suhail said Slovenian team comprises of high-ranked world class players and close matches are expected. “Our players, with international doubles ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, longest serving No 1 player Aqeel Khan along with M Abid, Muzammil, Shahzad, Heera Ashiq, have potential and talent to win and retain Pakistan standing in Group I. Non-playing captain Mushaf Zia is also training and preparing the team well for the tie.”

“It was for that reason, trials for selection of national team were arranged and conducted by PTF president on tie surface, i.e. grass courts in Peshawar with cooperation and support of Station Commander. The PTF head is personally involved in supervising and guiding the players with regular presence at the practice/preparation camp,” he asserted.