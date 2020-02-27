Share:

Punjab University on Thursday commemorated “Surprise Day” with utmost zeal and fervor and various departments took out rallies, chanting slogans to pay tribute to Pakistan Air Force(PAF) and Pakistan Army that once again proved Pakistan’s supremacy over India on Feb 27 last year.

The main rally from VC office was led by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad and MPA Massarat Jamshed Cheema in which Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, heads of various departments, faculty members, employees and a huge number of students participated in the rally.

The participants were carrying banners and posters bearing pictures of Pakistan Air Force’s Hassan Siddiqui who shot down Indian fighter jet. One banner was also inscribed with “India’s Blunder, replied by JF Thunder”.

Addressing the rally outside Institute of Education and Research, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad said that Feb 27 was a lesson given to India as well as international community by Pakistan and it was a ‘thanksgiving day’.

He said that Pakistan had given a message to the international community that we were a responsible nation. He said that Pakistan Army followed international laws when Indian pilot surrendered and gave him the best medical treatment in emergency and served him tea and food.

He said that Operation Swift Retort was not a surprise for him as he already believed that Pakistan Army had the capacity to live up to its legacy with valour and professional excellence and give a historical lesson to the enemy.

He said that Modi was acting like a king who never followed any law. He said that due to Modi’s blatant violations of international and national laws, the whole India was burning today and all the minorities were feeling themselves unsafe.

He said that Pakistan had offered joint investigation regarding Palwama attacks but India did not accept the offer, adding that the whole nation stood with Pakistan Army.

Massarat Jamshed Cheema, MPA, said that Modi’s steps had once again proved that Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was right. She said that Kashmir would get independence soon and another Islamic state would emerge out of India.