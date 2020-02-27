Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government will give tax relief on voluntary registration with Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) and start of new businesses in SME sector besides reducing the tax rates on tourism, construction, recreational and entertainment services and reviewing the infrastructure cess along with tax facilitation for young entrepreneurs. Chairing maiden meeting of resources mobilization committee here on Wednesday, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat said that no proposal of revenue generation that hampers business promotion and economic growth would be entertained. Secretary finance Abdullah Sumbal and other relevant officers attended the meeting. “PRA ensures B2B electronic invoice, easy returns, online application processes and implementation of regulations”, the minister said. He directed presenting details of revenue estimates in the next meeting of resources mobilization committee.