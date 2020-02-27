Share:

ISLAMABAD - The real-time traffic updates from the ‘Safe City’ cameras on the Facebook page of Islamabad police is facilitating the road-users, especially during the rush hours, according to the officials.

Islamabad police have been sharing live feed of the Safe City cameras installed at important avenues of the city since weeks so as to help the commuters take best route to avoid rush and any other hassle on road.

The idea of putting real-time traffic situation on the roads of Islamabad on the Facebook page is the initiative of high-ups at the Safe City project.

The Safe City Project was initially launched to introduce technology-led policing to make the capital city a model of excellence in terms of security.

The project aims at video surveillance and vehicle management system. Safe City project is contributing a lot in traffic regulations. Islamabad Traffic Police is benefiting from the Safe City project in criminal investigations and now the authorities have decided to use it for road-users’ convenience.

The officials at the Safe City project said that there would have been no better idea to facilitate the road users than sharing live traffic updates on the social media.

Live traffic cameras depict traffic and roadway conditions in real time. Cameras are located at important chowks of the city. These live traffic camera feeds depict current roadway conditions in real time.

DG Safe City project, DIG Sarfaraz Falki while talking to The Nation said that the initiative was making lives of the road users easier. He said that the road users during rush hours can opt for a better route.

He said, at the initial stage, the real-time update is shared at selected hours which would be extended for a larger time in the future.

“The purpose of the initiative is to provide an interactive forum to the commuters through which they can also request for live feed from a specific area. We have no issue in sharing footage of that area but for a few seconds. However, real-time update for a longer period may compromise security,” he maintained.

The officials said that 1,600 plus cameras have been installed under the Safe City project out of which around 15 to 20 have been selected for live traffic updates. They said live traffic updates are also being announced from the ITP radio for convenience of the road users but real-time updates on the social media has made the life of the road users further easier.

Being a planned city, situation for road users in Islamabad is comparatively better as compared to the situation in other cities. Still, there was lot of room for improvement and the fresh initiative is a way forward towards facilitating the commuters.

Meanwhile, Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has nabbed a notorious drug-peddler along with his two accomplices who were involved in injuring a policeman after assaulting police team during checking in sector G-13/1.

According to details, a team of CIA police headed by Inspector Abdul Ghafoor was conducting checking in sector G-13/1 on January 15, 2020 when it signalled to stop a car.

The car driver did not stop and hit Sub-Inspector Inam Ullah resulting in a fracture in his leg.

The car occupants managed to escape under the cover of firing after abandoning the car on the scene.

The police team recovered 39 bottles of liquor, 6.2 kilogram hashish, 1.5 kilogram heroin, 35 gram ice, two 30-bore pistols, one rifle along with ammunition from the car and registered a case at Golra police station.

However, the police team succeeded to arrest those involved in drug-peddling and injuring the policeman. One of the nabbed people has been identified as Waseem alias Padri who is a notorious drug-pusher while his other two accomplices namely Rana Muazzam Ali son of Shafqat Ali, resident of Jhang and Ahmad Iftikhar son of Muhammad Anwar, resident of Jhang have also been held.

Two separate cases have also been registered at Aabpara police station and further investigation is underway, according to the police officials.