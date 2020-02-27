Share:

LAHORE - Servis Tyres, Pakistan’s premier tyre and tubes manufacturer, participated in the Pakistan Auto Show, which took place on the 21st, the 22nd, and the 23rd of February at the Lahore International Expo Centre. Organized by the Pakistan Association of Automated Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), the event is the country’s largest gathering of leading automakers, auto parts manufacturers, suppliers, and auto service providers. Servis Tyres were the gold sponsors of the auto show and hosted a stall in Hall 2, where they showcased their flagship products.