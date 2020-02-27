Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on third consecutive day reviewed 298 development schemes of Rs16.57 billion ongoing in three districts, Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Dadu and expressed displeasure on the schemes in progress at snail’s pace.

He said work on slow moving schemes be geared up with personal attention of the concerned departments and the local elected representatives.

Those who attended the meeting include chief secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial ministers, Nisar Khuhro, Shabir Bijarani, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Sohail Awar Siyal, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, secretary LG Roshan Shaikh and other concerned secretary and elected representatives of concerned district.

In Hyderabad 112 schemes for RS7.5 billion are in progress against which Rs5.1 billion have been released while the expenditures are Rs3.7 billion which is 73 percent of the releases. The major schemes in progress in the district are as follows:

Strengthening of Tissue Culture laboratory for production of disease free and high yielding banana plants for Rs146.362 million, completion of remaining works of pesticide testing lab Tando Jam for RS10 million. Reconstruction of mosque Abul Fazal and its units at Mola Ali Qadam Gah for Rs185 million. Conservation/renovation of retaining wall and dangerous structure of Pacca Fort for Rs412.8 million. Rehabilitation of 140 high priority schools for Rs361.4 million. Establishment of Girls Degree College Tando Jam for Rs90 million and various others schemes of water treatment plants, roads, schools and others.

Jamshoro: The meeting was informed that 97 development schemes were in progress in Jamshoro district for Rs3.9 billion against which Rs1.9 billion have been released and utilization is Rs1 billion which 57 percent of the releases.

Out of 97 schemes 50 would be completed by the end of this financial year. They are 33 district specific schemes at a cost of Rs1.79 billion and 17 priority schemes of Rs190.2 million.

The chief minister expressed displeasure on slow pace of work on 17 schemes for which 98 percent funds have been released but the utilization is 40 percent.

Some of the important schemes of Jamshoro district are as follows:

Expansion of Dargha of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar for Rs146.39 million, external development of Sindh Institute for Music & Performing Arts for RS60 million, establishment of Degree College in existing Thano Boola Khan Higher Secondary School for Rs25 million. Development of infrastructure at SITE Kotri for Rs400 million, establishment of combined effluent plant for Rs443.3 million. Installation of solar energy system at Dadu Canal pumping station at the tail for Rs199.82 million and various other schemes of water supply, sanitation, roads and buildings.

Dadu: In Dadu district 89 schemes of Rs5.1 billion are in progress against which Rs1.41 billion have been released while the utilization is Rs935.5 million which is 66 percent of the total released amount.

The meeting was told that 60 schemes would be completed during the current financial years, of them 24 schemes of Rs177.5 million have been provided 87 percent of allocated funds, 13 schemes of Rs2.64 billion have a progress of 77 percent and 23 schemes of Rs1.8 billion have 67 percent progress.