Share:

HAMBANTOTA - SRI Lanka sealed the three-match One Day International (ODI) series with a crushing 161-run win over West Indies in the second match at Hambantota, Sri Lanka on Wednesday. The home team scored a massive 345/8 in 50 overs, batting first, with Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis both lashing hundreds in a 239-run third-wicket partnership. Opener Fernando scored 127 off 123 balls with ten fours and Mendis, batting at four, cracked 119 off 119 deliveries that included 12 fours. Left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell was the pick of the bowlers grabbing 4/67 in ten overs and fellow fast bowler Alzarri Joseph took 3/57 in his ten overs. Openers Shai Hope and Sunil Ambris put on 64 inside 13 overs but West Indies began losing wickets regularly. Hope cracked 51, but Nicholas Pooran (31), Ambris (17), Darren Bravo (16) and Roston Chase (20) all failed to convert their starts. West Indies were eventually dismissed for 184 in 39.1 overs with Wanindu Hasaranga (3/30), Lakshan Sandakan (3/57) and Nuwan Pradeep (2/37) the top wicket takers. The final match of the series will be played on Sunday. SUMMARISED SCORES: Sri Lanka 345/8 (50 overs) (Avishka Fernando 127, Kusal Mendis 119; Sheldon Cottrell 4/67, Alzarri Joseph 3/57) beat West Indies 184 (39.1 overs) (Shai Hope 51, Nicholas Pooran 31; Wanindu Hasaranga 3/30, Lakshan Sandakan 3/57, Nuwan Pradeep 2/37).