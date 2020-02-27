Share:

Lahore - Police software “Travel Eye” has begun to integrate with the passenger bus service system while Daewoo terminal system has also been linked to it, a spokesman said here on Wednesday.

The model was considered in a meeting chaired by SSP Admin Lahore Captain (R) Malik Liaqat while SP Security Bilal Zafar, officers from Transport Department, Pakistan Railways and PITB were also present. The spokesman said that it was decided to make Lahore Police’s Travel Eye a model for Punjab.

“Travel Eye, the software project is being gradually improved to monitor suspicious characters and criminal record holders,” the police spokesman said and maintained that bus terminals of category A, B and C would be connected to Travel Eye in a phase-wise programme.

In addition, the Railways ticketing system will also be integrated with this system. With the help of Travel Eye system, many wanted and proclaimed offenders have been caught so far.

The Travel Eye is a software through which criminal record holders will be captured through verification of their identity cards which have already been linked with the relevant data available on citizenry with various departments concerned including the police itself.

708 constables pass written test

for promotion

Police have announced the results of the written test for promotion to the rank of head constable.

According to results 708 constables passed the written test of A-list. 2,621 candidates submitted applications for the exam. 2,084 candidates appeared in the written exam on February 25. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed congratulated those who passed the written test and directed the SSP Admin to complete process of interviews and final results as early as possible. According to SSP Admin Captain (R) Malik Liaqat Ali, 542 candidates failed to appear in the written test. He said results were prepared without any delay to speed up promotion process. “Checking of papers was done in a transparent manner. After the interviews the final results process will be announced. After which B-List examination will be held” said SSP Admin.