Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that US President Donald Trump has fulfilled his promise and raised the Kashmir issue in India.

Qureshi said that President Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir in the perspective of the critical situation prevailing in the Indian occupied valley was the negation of New Delhi’s narrative.

Earlier, President Trump expressed his willingness to mediate on the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India during a news conference in New Delhi.

Trump said he would do whatever he could and cited his good relationship with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian PM Narendra Modi.

“My relationships with both the gentlemen are good. There have been difficulties in Pakistan and we are seeing what we can do about it. Anything I can do to mediate and I can do to help, I will do. They are working on Kashmir. Kashmir has been a thorn in lots of people’s eyes for a long time,” Trump had said.

In a statement, FM Qureshi said that the US President had discussed Kashmir issue with Narendra Modi as promised with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The US President, he said, categorically stated in the presence of a big public gathering that Imran Khan was his friend and Pakistan had defeated terrorism pursuing the best strategy.

The FM said the Indian media tried to use President Trump’s news conference for its own objectives but the US President appreciated Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism.

Qureshi said Pakistan had been stating for a long time that Muslims have been facing insecurity in India.

He said more than 10 people have been killed in riots in New Delhi during the last two days, adding buildings, petrol pumps and business centres had been set alight.

The foreign minister also urged the world to take notice of this situation. The FM also chaired a meeting that decided to apprise the world about better peace and stability in the country under a multi-faceted media strategy.

The meeting decided to highlight Pakistan’s positive role in the region and the world. Foreign Minister Qureshi said the world should be informed about the better opportunities emerging in the diplomatic, political, economic and tourist perspectives.