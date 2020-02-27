Share:

DUBAI - Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame a familiar foe on Wednesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Five days on from beating Alexander Bublik en route to a successful title defence at the Open 13 Provence, second seed Tsitsipas defeated the Kazakhstani 7-6(1), 6-4 in one hour and 36 minutes for a place in the quarter-finals. The 21-year-old Greek is now 9-4 on the 2020 season. He will next challenge Jan-Lennard Struff, who swept past Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-0. Bublik recovered from 15/40 at 5-6 in the first set, saving the first set point with a gutsy serve-volley play, and then an unreturned serve. But Tsitsipas was aggressive in a near-perfect tie-break to take the 54-minute set. Tsitsipas dug deep at 3-4 in the second set, saving four break points, then gained a break to love in the next game when Bublik overhit a forehand. Tsitsipas completed his ninth match win of the year with a backhand slice winner. Andrey Rublev avenged his recent ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament quarterfinal loss to Filip Krajinovic in a 7-6(3), 6-0 victory. Rublev will next play Briton’s Daniel Evans, who saved three match point in the deciding set tie-break of a 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(7) victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France.