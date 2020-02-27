Share:

Sialkot - A team comprising officials of Agriculture Department and police arrested a shopkeeper and his salesman with unregistered pesticides on Wednesday.

Reportedly, in limits of Police Station Satrah, a shopkeeper Sibtul Hassan was selling unregistered pesticides in Akbar Chowk area. The Agriculture Department had received many complaints against shopkeepers. Upon which, Agriculture Department formed a team and this team raided the said shop with police and recovered unregistered pesticides. Shopkeeper Sibtul Hassan and his salesman Naveed Akbar were arrested.

and shop was sealed. Police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.