Pakistanis are by nature known to spend lavishly on weddings. Even the balanced middle class will take out his life’s saving and spend generously on his children’s wedding. Biggest source of food wastage in Pakistan are weddings. Annually 36 million tons of food is wasted in Pakistan. The way food is eaten and wasted in weddings is an eye opener for everybody because extra food has been prepared to make sure everyone is well fed.

Mostly people love to taste everything and in that process they leave most of the food in plates. This is a serious problem we all need to stop this practice. People should make a habit of taking only that food which they can eat at once without wasting any of it. We need to realise that there are so many people out there who barely manage to eat single meal a day. There are many organizations in Pakistan that provide food to deserving people.

We should also come forward for this good cause and show support for such organizations. The new DG of Punjab Food Authority, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has also taken action against this food wastage. Director general also said food wastage is something that all of us individually can work on. Let’s feed the hungry.

HAROON AWAN,

Lahore.