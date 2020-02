Share:

Gujranwala - A woman was gunned down by husband over a domestic issue here in Ladhewala Warriach area in Gujranwala on Wednesday. It was reported that Zeenat was staying with her parents after quarrelling with her husband Ibrar. In a fit of rage, Ibrar reached there and opened fire on his wife. Zeenat received bullet injuries and died in hospital. Police have started investigation.