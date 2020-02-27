Share:

Lahore - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports or coronavirus were not discussed with the Prime Minister Imran Khan in her meeting with the PM on Wednesday. The issues discussed in the meeting were the expansion of Sehat Insaf Card and development projects in Punjab. The PM wanted to scale up services in the Sehat Insaf Card program and include government employees in the beneficiaries, she said, adding, briefing was given to the PM on the development of new hospitals in Punjab. She said that no news of treatment of Nawaz Sharif in the last sixteen weeks indicates that he was reasonably well and the decision of Punjab Cabinet to provide no extension was justified.