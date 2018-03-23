Goods, machinery and manufactured paper products worth millions of rupees were burnt to ashes when fire erupted in a cardboard factory and godown here in Lahore late Thursday night.

According to rescue sources, fire caused due to unknown reasons engulfed the cardboard factory and godown located in Kasur Pura Ravi Road area of Lahore gutting machinery worth millions of rupees, cardboards and various other goods.

The fire fighters reached the scene soon after getting the information and started rescue operation. But due to intensity of widespread fire it took four hours to extinguish the fire.

The fire brigade officials said that the fire seems to be initiated due to electric short circuit.

Ten engines of fire brigade took part in the operation. Residents of the area rushed outside of their homes in fear.

Meanwhile, the factory owner blamed that it was not accidental fire but someone intentionally burnt the factory. He also demanded for compensation of his losses.