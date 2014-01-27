ISLAMABAD - Two-day international conference titled “Peace and Reconciliation in Afghanistan” organized by the Idara Fikr-o-Amal will start here from tomorrow.

The conference is being organized in memory of late chief of Idara Fikro-Amal, Qazi Hussain Ahmed.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will inaugurate the conference and important leadership of the religious and political parties besides international leaders would address the conference.

The speakers and leaders will give their recommendations on the Afghan issue at the end of the conference.

Incumbent Executive Director of Idara Fikr-o-Amal Asif Luqman Qazi, while talking to media, said that important leaders have accepted the invitation for participation in the conference.

He said that Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Maulana Fazalur Rehman, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Naib Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Professor Khurshid Ahmed, Leader of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, former Afghan Prime Minister Engineer Ahmed Shah Ahmedzai, Vice President of Turkish ruling party Dr. Nouman Kurtulush, spokesperson of High Peace Council of Afghanistan and Saudi ambassador in Pakistan Abdul Aziz Bin Ibrahim al Ghadeer would address the first session of the conference.

The second session would be addressed by the former Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Mulla Abdus Salam Zaeef, JUI (S) Chief Maulana Samiul Haq, Former DG ISI General retired Hameed Gul, leader of Pakistan People’s Party Qamar Zaman Kaira, Minister of State Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, provincial president of Awami National Party Afrasiab Khattak and expert on Afghan affairs Raheemullah Yousufzai.

Asif Luqman further said that on the second day of the conference, third session would be addressed by the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Imran Khan, former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General retired Ahsanul Haq, Head of Pashtookhwa Milli Awami Party Mehmood Khan Achakzai, head of political cell, Hizbe Islami Dr. Ghairat Baheer, former Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Ebrahim Taherian and former ambassador Ayaz Wazir.

The forth and concluding session of the conference would be addressed by the Ameer Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Syed Munawar Hassan, Governor Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa Engineer Shaukatullah Khan, JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Member High Peace Council Afghanistan Haji Deen Muhammad and prominent Afgan Intellectual Ustaz Muzammil.

SENATORS TEAM OFF

TO BRUSSELS

A delegation of Senate Defence Committee led by Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed left for Brussels on Sunday.

The delegation will hold talks with senior NATO officials, members of European Parliament and representatives of different think tanks on different issues.

Commenting on the visit to Brussels, Senator Mushahid said in the context of withdrawal of American and NATO forces from Afghanistan, the visit of Senate Defence Committee reflects Pakistan’s leading role in peace and sovereignty of the region. The other members of Pakistani delegation include Senator Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Haji Adeel, Farhatullah Babar and Sehar Kamran.

Prior to this, Mushahid inaugurated the first-ever cyber security research center at the Center for Advanced Studies in Engineering (CASE) here.

He was of the view that cyber security is one of the most important issues of national security, and with the inauguration of the research center, it will get due importance and the center shall become a hub for rest of the digital world for information sharing and dealing cyber threats.

The head of research center, Dr. Shoab Khan, Ammar Jafferi and other cyber security experts also exchanged their views.