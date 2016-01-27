RAWALPINDI: General Rashad Mahmood, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, who is on an official visit to Egypt, called on General Sedki Sobhi Sayed, Minister of Defence, Egypt.

During the meeting, regional security situation was discussed between both dignitaries and enhancement in military cooperation at broader spectrum was agreed upon. The Defence Minister lauded Pakistan's commitment to eradicate terrorism and acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in fight against this menace.

Egypt’s Chief of Army Staff was also present during the meeting. CJCSC also called on Major General Mohamed Saeed El-Assar, Minister of Military Production and Lieutenant General (Retd) Abd El Aziz Seif-Eldeen, Chairman Arab Organization of Industrialization.

CJCSC will also call on Air Marshal (P) Younes El-Sayed El-Masry, C-in-C of Egyptian Air Force before his return to Pakistan. Earlier, upon arrival at Egyptian Ministry of Defence, CJCSC was presented the Guard of Honor.