karachi - Stocks closed on all time highs led by cement, fertilisers and banking scrips, the PSX shares index crossed psychological barriers to close at 50,192.36 level by gaining 435.59 points or (0.88%).

Hefty buying was witnessed in the market during latter hours, which helped market to close comfortably above 50,000 level, brokers said. Banking sector led the gain in the market as index heavy weight HBL (rose 1.90%), MCB (2.72%) and UBL (1.64%) gained to close in the green zone. Investor interest was seen in fertiliser sector on the back of fertiliser dispatch number released by NFDC for the month of December 2016, which showed improvement of 7 percent/17 percent YoY to 898k/155k tons for Urea/DAP respectively. FFC (up 0.65%) and FATIMA (2.40%) were among the major gainers of the aforementioned sector. BAHL (higher 3.52%) gained as the banking company declared its year end result for 2016. In its result, company posted EPS of Rs7.31/share versus street estimate of around Rs6.6/share.

This earning was accompanied by a year-end dividend of Rs3.5/share. Higher than expected earnings came from capital gains booked by the bank during the 4Q2016. LUCK (gain 1.14%) in the cement sector gained as the cement company in its result announcement posted better than expected EPS of Rs21.76 for its 1HFY17. Today’s major index influencers were HUBC (up 3.25%), HBL (1.90%) and MCB (2.72%), stated analyst Nabeel Haroon.

Investors tracked key developments in the SC hearings of the PM Panamagate case inviting late session rally in the earnings season. ECC approval of fertiliser subsidies, likely positive impact on exports package in textile and cement sectors played a catalyst role in record close, observed analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

Overall, volumes decreased by 2 percent to 449 million shares, while value decreased by 15.7 percent to Rs25.4 billion/$241 million. KEL (gain 3.74) was today’s volume leader with more than 74 million shares traded.