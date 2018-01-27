LAHORE - Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Friday emerged as an effective platform to help and facilitate the expatriates.

This was claimed by Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti while presiding over a departmental meeting here.

They said that overseas Pakistanis are real ambassadors of the country and main purpose of formation of the OPC was to provide them a useful platform for solving their problems.

Certain complaints of overseas Pakistanis came under discussion during the meeting.

Minister gives financial aid cheque to Ijaz

Provincial Minister for Local Government Mansha ullah Butt has given a cheque of Rs 500,000 as financial aid to Ijaz Ahmad of Mustafabad.

He was ill and his two children were also physically challenged. Earlier, Ijaz Ahmad appealed to the chief minister for financial aid. Shehbaz Sharif took immediate notice and issued orders for the release of financial aid.