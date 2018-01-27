Share:

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday issued notices to representatives of several press bodies and journalists to appear before the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry on Sunday.

The summons to media representatives were issued at the heels of false claims made by TV anchorperson Shahid Masood about the suspect, recently arrested in Zainab murder case.

The chief justice was hearing the case of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s extrajudicial killing at Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry when he issued summons to members of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), senior journalists, analysts and TV anchorpersons in Lahore hearing.

“The provision of justice to the masses is not the sole responsibility of judiciary rather the press shares an equal onus,” he remarked.

Referring to baseless ‘revelations’ made by Dr Shahid Masood, the CJP said the top court took notice of rape and murder victim and the responsibility is on the press to ensure transmission of authentic information.

The court then issued summons to Hameed Haroon, Mir Shakeel ur Rehman , Rameeza Majid Nizami, Fahad Hussain, IA Rehman, Muneeb ur Rehman Shami, Kamran Khan, Kashif Abbasi, Hamid Mir, Mian Amir Mehmood (PBA), Sarmad Ali (APNS) and Zia Shahid (CPNE).