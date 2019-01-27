Share:

Thousands of "yellow vest" protesters took to the streets in France on Saturday for the 11th weekend in a row.

Protesters in the high-visibility jackets gathered on and around the Champs Elysees, some of whom were waving banners denouncing the government.

Similar situations were reported in France's main cities where about 69,000 people took part in the fresh round of protests, the Interior Ministry estimated, down from last week's 84,000.

In Paris, 4,000 protesters had been counted, compared to the 7,000 on Jan. 19, signaling that the broader social movement appeared to be waning days after Macron launched a series of talks on Jan. 15 to address the protesters' demands.

In Evreux, northern France, demonstrators set vehicles on fire.

On the Bastille square in Paris, a group of hooded men in black used construction materials to form barricades and set them ablaze. Riot police fired water cannons and tear gas after being pelted with stones, with 52 people arrested.

"I condemn with the greatest firmness the violence and degradation made this Saturday, in Paris and the provinces, by thugs camouflaged in yellow vests," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner tweeted.

"The mobilization of the police, again this Saturday, was necessary to contain the excesses and to challenge the troublemakers," he added.

About 80,000 police were mobilized nationwide against protest violence, including 5,000 in Paris.

Officers equipped with armored vehicles secured the Arc de Triomphe in Paris after it had been vandalized on Dec. 1 as Paris saw its worst trouble in decades.

As darkness fell, hundreds of protesters converged to the Republic Square in Paris to take part in an evening gathering, dubbed "yellow night," proposed by Eric Drouet, one of the movement's representatives.

Scuffles flared once again when rioters torched many motorbikes and overturned several others. Officers fired tear gas to push back demonstrators and clear the square.

The "yellow vest" movement was triggered in November last year amid public discontent with a rise in fuel tax that French President Emmanuel Macron said is necessary to combat climate change.

The spontaneous movement remains amorphous with no leader and agenda. Some "yellow vests" have proposed a list of candidates to run in the election for the European Parliament next May, a move other supporters call a betrayal.

The division within the movement coincides with a boost in Macron's approval ratings. A BVA poll, carried out on Jan. 23-24 and released on Friday, found 31 percent of 1,023 interviewees were satisfied with Macron, up 4 percent from November.

After weeks of violent protests that plunged Paris into chaos, Macron on Dec. 10, 2018 announced "an economic and social emergency plan," including boosting the minimum wage and easing tax increases on pensioners.

To further defuse the anger, he launched a series of public debates that he promised would lead to concrete measures.

"I think we will come out of this debate only with very strong, powerful decisions, because we need them," Macron said during a recent exchange with a group of mayors and "yellow vests" in the southeastern commune of Bourg-de-Peage. "There must be very deep decisions about the state, about our institutions, about our collective organization."

"We must implement the decisions on the ground. We must get out of aberrant structures in which we have stayed ..." Macron said. "I'm ready to go that far."