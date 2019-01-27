Share:

LAHORE - FIA claimed on Saturday to have arrested 13 human smugglers, including four proclaimed offenders.

A spokesman for the agency said that FIA was receiving complaints against human smugglers and human traffickers; therefore, it formed a team to arrest the accused.

The team conducted raids in Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions under the supervision of Additional Director Sajid Akram Chaudhry and arrested 13 accused. The accused were allegedly involved in minting millions of rupees on the pretext of sending people abroad for lucrative jobs. Four of them were facing cases for long and courts had declared them proclaimed offenders due to their failure to appear.

Those arrested during the crackdown were identified as Mukhtar Hussain Shah in FIR No-11/2019, Jamshaid Hussain FIR 423/2018, Muhammad Yasin FIR 605/18, Muhammad Ayub Raza FIR 09/2019, Hamza Ali FIR 366/18, Habib Sultan FIR 12/2019, Muhammad Sohail FIR 14/2019, Muhammad Yousaf FIR 16/2019 and Altaf Hussain FIR 340/2018. Names of the arrested proclaimed offenders are Muhammad Asif FIR 71/2016 (PO), Khadim Hussain FIR 71/2016 (PO), Usama Raza FIR 97/2017 (PO) and Umair Raza FIR 97/2017 (PO).