Ajay Bisaria the High Commissioner of India has said as the New Year has already begun, we should hope that our future will be different from our past and expected peaceful and friendly relations between the India and Pakistan.
He expressed these views on the occasion of the Indian Republic Day function. A large number of notables hailing from all walks of life attended the reception.
High ranking officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs including the spokesman Dr Faisal also attended the event.
Later, the favourite song of Mahatma Gandhi was also played, based on Gandhi’s philosophy that a virtuous person is the one who feels pains of others.