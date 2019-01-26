Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Speakers warned India here on Saturday to refrain from launching any misadventure against Pakistan or Azad Jammu Kashmir.

‘The people of Jammu Kashmir inhibiting both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) will defend Pakistan and AJK along with valiant armed forces of Pakistan if India dares to launch any aggression against Pakistan or AJK”, they declared while addressing a mammoth protest rally held here to mark the Indian Republic Day as Black Day on Saturday.

Besides all other parts of AJK, people of the expatriates’ district of Mirpur belonging to all segments of the civil society observed Indian Republic Day as Black Day on Saturday to reiterate severe hatred against India with the demand for early grant of the right to self determination to Jammu Kashmir people being denied by India since last 72 years at the helm of her occupational military power in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The protest rally followed by a major anti-India demonstration by local students and other elders of all segments of the civil society including social and political activists lawyers, employees of private and public sector institutions, journalists, traders, was staged jointly under the auspices of National Events Organizing Committee and Jammu Kashmir Centre Mirpur.

The city elders representing all segments of the civil society highlighted the importance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir problem besides registering protest against the continued forcible and illegal Indian occupation of a major part of Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing the rally at Shaheed Chowk, Director General Jammu Kashmir Liberation Cell Fida Hussain Kiyani, Vice Chairman National Events Organising Committee and ADC (G) Mirpur district Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb Khan, Muhammad Ayub Muslim of AJK Jamaat I Islami, veteran Kashmiri jurist and Secretary General National Events Organizing Committee Altaf Hamid Rao, President Markazi Anjuman e Tajran (Ittehad Group) Mirpur Chaudhry Mahmood, President Markazi Anjuman e Tajran Chaudhry Muhammad Naeem, Shakoor Mughal of Muslim Conference and others expressed grave concern over the recent escalation on the line of control following the frequent incidents of unprovoked firing by the Indian troops from across the LoC.

Speakers called upon the world community to ensure peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Resolutions and Kashmiri people’s wishes. They said that Pakistan is incomplete without its jugular vein Kashmir. They said that people of Jammu & Kashmir would continue their struggle till the freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian bondage and accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan - the ultimate destination of the people of the state.

They paid rich tributes to the valiant struggling people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir for facing large scale Indian atrocities in the held territory. They said the sacrifices being offered by the valiant Kashmiri people would not go waste as the time was not far off when their struggle would be crowned with success very soon.

Various political, religious, social and human rights organizations held anti-India and pro-freedom rallies and demonstration in various other parts of the Mirpur division comprising Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher districts to register protest against the inhuman attitude and continued large scale human rights violations by the Indian forces in the held state where people are continuing their indigenous struggle for the achievement of their birth right of self determination and for the freedom of the motherland from Indian clutches.

Kashmiris in the Indian-held Jammu Kashmir state have launched their indigenous struggle since 1989 for the achievement of their fundamental right of self determination and for the liberation of the motherland from the Indian subjugation - which were being denied by India since last 72 years at the might of her over eight occupying military and paramilitary troops deployed in the held territory.