KARACHI - All arrangements have been completed to conduct by-election on Sindh Assembly constituency PS-94, scheduled to be held today.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established as many as 149 polling stations in the constituency while polling will begin at 8:00 in the morning and continue till 5pm without any break.

Electoral body has decided to deploy Paramilitary force-Rangers inside and outside the polling station to ensure the security and transparency of the polling process. Furthermore Pakistan Army has also been kept on alert as quick response force to support Rangers during the election process in PS-94.

The provincial assembly constituency had fallen vacant on November 27th after the death of MQM-Pakistan‘s MPA Muhammad Wajahat, who was suffering from cancer. As per the ECP sixteen candidates from different political parties including independent candidates were in the contest of by-polls on provincial assembly constituency PS-94 that comprises areas of Korangi.

MQM-Pakistan‘s Muhammad Wajahat was announced victorious by ECP as he secured 32729 votes in July 25th general election however his contender Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s candidate Muhammad Shoaibur Rehman bagged 14,030 votes. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Fareedullah and Muhajir Quami Movement-Haqiqi’s (MQM-H) candidate Arif Azam ranked third and fourth by bagging 13,636 votes and 10,828 votes, respectively.

So far in the recent election campaign several political parties and prominent among those MQM-P, PTI, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and MQM-H have had held numbers of corner meetings and rallies seeking public support in the by-polls. PSP which had failed to show any visible results in general election had once again claimed to mark victory in the by-poll.

PSP‘s chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal had made numbers of visit along with the Party candidate seeking voters support. Kamal while addressing, election rally in the constituency had urged the voters to reject the elements that has remained in rule since long and failed to solve single issue of the people.

Meanwhile, MQM-P had won the support of the Pakistan Muslim Alliance a group representing the Bengalis and Burmese communities whereas Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM)-a Shia based party, announced support for the PTI candidate.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has asked his supporters to come out in large numbers to support the party candidate Hashim Raza said that the area residents would once again prove their loyalty towards the party and vote in large numbers to make MQM-P successful in the by-polls.