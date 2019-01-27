Share:

Rawalpindi - Professor Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi has been appointed as Pro Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The appointment has been made by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in his capacity as the PMAS-AAUR chancellor, for a period of three years, according to a notification issued by the Punjab Agriculture department.

Prof Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi is also dean of faculty of Crop and Food Sciences, said a spokeperson on Saturday.

However, he will also perform the functions of the Vice-Chancellor till the appointment of regular VCr under section 14(9) of University act, as office of the VC is vacant.

Dr Abbasi belongs to Phulgran Islamabad and has been serving as dean faculty of Crop and Food Science since September 15, 2015 at PMAS-AAUR. Previously, he remained the chairperson department of Horticulture for more than 11 years. He completed his PhD in Horticulture from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA in 1996, Post Doctorate in Horticulture in 2004 from Curtin University of Technology, Australia and spent over 27 years in horticulture research and education.

He has served as an active member of University’s academic council, board of studies, board of advance studies and research. He also served as project director / Principal Investigator of various research projects, chairman purchase committee, Principal Officer Estate Care and Security at PMAS-AAUR, and established the first sub-campus of PMAS-AAUR at Khushab and became coordinator.

Dr Abbasi is actively involved in research and has supervised about 69 graduate and postgraduate students; and more than 105 publications in national and international journals.

The varsity staff/faculty members along with deans and directors congratulated Dr Abbasi on his appointment as pro vice-chancellor. Abbasi assured more struggle and efforts for the uplift of the university as he did earlier to take the university to new heights of academic excellence.