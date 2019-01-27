Share:

BRISBANE - Australia added uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis to their squad for the second test against Sri Lanka and released opener Matt Renshaw for Big Bash League duty, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Saturday. Australia crushed Sri Lanka by an innings and 40 runs inside three days in the day-night test in Brisbane on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. “We made the decision to add Marcus to give us flexibility to play an all-rounder in the event the conditions require an extra bowling option in the lineup,” national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.