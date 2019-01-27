Share:

ISLAMABAD - The relevant authorities have taken notice of the garbage, traffic blockades and long queues of vehicles on the city roads, and decided to take corrective measures at the earliest, so as to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and a clean and green city.

Islamabad Chief Commissioner and Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed; Islamabad police IG Amir Zulfiqar Khan; SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid and other officers of the police, ICT administration and CDA visited the Rawal Dam Chowk so as to assess the reasons for traffic blockades and inconvenience for the road-users.

According to the sources, purpose of the visit was to analyse the situation and take necessary steps to mitigate the sufferings of the road-users at the chowk. It is to mention here that the Chowk is situated at the main road leading to Murree from Rawalpindi and Islamabad which witness huge rush, especially on weekends. The relevant officials have briefed the city administration and managers about the traffic and possible solution to the problem.

The picnic spots in capital witness traditional festive mess at weekends and other festivals. Be it Rawal Dam park, Pir Sohawa or Daman-e-Koh on the Margallas or Shakarparian and Rose and Jasmine Garden, people go there to enjoy holidays. The parking lots at the public places fall short of capacity to accommodate the rush and long queues of vehicles. It is to mention here that residents of Rawal Dam, Rawal Town, Margalla Colony and others have demanded a crossing bridge over Rawal Dam Chowk. The residents of the area have had expressed great commuting difficulties. Accidents at the Chowk occur frequently.

Islamabad Traffic police is also striving hard to manage smooth flow of traffic in the federal capital. It had recommended construction of a ring road on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road from Sang Jani or Tarnol to Rawat T-Cross, avoiding the capital city area. Heavy vehicles (trucks and tankers) do create problems for other vehicles on the Islamabad Highway. There is rush and traffic jams between Gulberg and Soan Garden and traffic congestion can be lowered through the construction of a ring road on the GT Road. There is a need of ring road to pass heavy traffic as well as traffic proceeding to Lahore via Gujjar Khan, Jehlum and avoid traffic plying on the Expressway to Rawat T-cross.

The highway has been declared signal-free corridor from the Faisal Masjid to Koral and vehicles ply in five lanes in high speed up to Koral. After Gulberg, the five lanes shrink to two lanes, causing traffic jams. The existing expressway from Koral flyover to onward is in a dilapidated condition and having humps and dumps in both the lanes.

Despite demands, the CDA could not provide service road along the expressway from Faizabad to Rawat T-cross. The city administration has had to manage rush at given points through diverting heavy traffic from 7am to 9am in morning and 5pm to 7pm in the evening to facilitate the road-users.

The district administration, CDA and MCI officers were also in the field on Saturday in connection with a clean and green city drive. The areas as Bhara Kahu, Simli Dam, Park Road and Mohra Noor are being cleared from garbage, said the officials at the ICT administration. A new park is also being established on Korang Road, they said.