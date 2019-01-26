Share:

MULTAN-Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi disclosed on Saturday that a Saudi royal delegation is due in Pakistan next month which would announce a huge investment to the tune of Rs1,400 billion while Saudi Arabia has also agreed to give oil worth $3 billion on deferred payment.

Addressing gatherings of PTI workers and talking to the journalists here on Saturday, he said that Prime Minister's Qatar visit remained highly successful and now Qatar would buy agricultural products from Pakistan instead of India. He said that Ameer Qatar has also announced making investments in housing, agriculture, tourism and many other sectors in Pakistan.

"Besides this we have also got $3 billion from UAE," he added. He said that it was due to successful foreign policy of the government that different friendly countries have expressed their willingness to invest in Pakistan and launch different projects. He said that relations with many countries gradually improved after PTI's government's coming into power.

He said that Pakistan's interest and regional peace stands at the top of the government's priority, adding that steps are being taken to evolve country's foreign policy in line with the needs of the current age. He pointed out that previously our diplomats worked in a limited circle but now they were asked to focus on economic and scientific diplomacy besides foreign diplomacy. He hoped that foreign investments would go up as a result of economic diplomacy which would give a boost to national economy.

He said that South Punjab province was a reality and PTI was determined to create it. He said that some elements shed crocodile's tears on this issue and tried to bring people face to face on the issue of South Punjab province.

He said that the residents of South Punjab gave heavy mandate to the PTI in election and the party respected this mandate. "We've started home work for the creation of South Punjab province in view of desire of the people and we'll soon announce a unanimous line of action for this purpose with the consultation of parliamentarians from this region," he declared. He said that the establishment of South Punjab secretariat and the allocation of separate funds were progressive steps towards this task.

He said that the PTI needed cooperation from other political parties for legislation for the province in the parliament. He hoped that the political parties would support PTI on South Punjab province. "Anyone who opposes the province will be rejected by the residents of 13 districts of South Punjab in next election," he warned.

Referring to mini-budget, he said that after a long time all sections of society lauded any budget. He said that it was result of PTI's five month performance that the wheel of economy had started moving. He claimed that the government was introducing public-friendly policies which would leave positive impacts on society.

He said that he got saddened on Sahiwal incident. "But I assure you that the CTD officials found guilty of negligence will be punished so that no likewise incident takes place in future," he declared.

PR TO INSTALL

WATER FILTRATION PLANTS

Pakistan Railway Multan Divisional Superintendent (DS) Amir Daudpota has directed the officers concerned to install four water filtration plants at Khanewal railway station.

During his visit to Khanewal railway station to review ongoing development work of up-gradation of the station under doubling of track (DOT), Amir Daudpota said that up-gradation work was being completed with Rs84 million funds. He said that new platforms, repairing of old platforms, renovation of building, sewerage system, latest waiting room, new parking area and renovation of reservation office would be provided under the project.

He was briefed that platform number one to six would be renovated while two new platforms nine and ten would be constructed. The DS also asked for installing lift at the railway station.