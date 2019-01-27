Share:

Lashing out at opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for criticising Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said he will become the best chief minister.

“Shehbaz Sharif said wrong things about Usman Buzdar,” the prime minister regretted while addressing the convocation of National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

Showering praise over CM Buzdar, he said the incumbent Punjab CM would become the best chief executive of a province for he knew the sufferings of commoners. “Usman Buzdar won’t use the position to make quick bucks nor would he make his sons billionaires.”

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other ministers accompanied the PM while inaugurating the Namal Arts and Business School. PM Khan also criticised opposition parties, saying they didn’t let him talk in Parliament.

He lamented that the country’s farmers were not familiar with new technologies being used the world over to increase crop yield. “Our cow produces a mere six litres milk while that in the US yields 26 litres. We don’t even utilise water and urea in a better way.”

He vowed to introduce modern technology, especially in the agriculture sector, in the country for sustainable development. “Accountability and meritocracy are the hallmarks of democracy and no country in the world has made progress without them”.

He said the government was answerable to the people of the country and everyone in the government was accountable for spending public money.

Khan stressed the need for learning from failures by righting wrongs. He congratulated the successful graduates and their parents and extended gratitude to the people for making donations for the university.

The Prime Minister emphasized on the importance of education and urged students to strive for achieving their career objectives. "There are two types of views that exist in the world; the first asserts taking care of one’s own needs and then look after others, whereas the other urges to contribute one’s services for the state, and the leaders to look after the fundamental needs of the general public on the priority basis,” he said.

He further maintained that in the state of Madinah, people had given more importance to education than money while they had been releasing captives in exchange of teaching 10 people.

Furthermore, he urged people to identify their faults in the period of bad times by using knowledge for avoiding those faults in the future.

He told the students to keep on challenging themselves for progress in life and advised them to not make money as their career objective. “It will not satisfy you as there is no end goal to achieve," he said.

PM Khan also apprised teachers and students about the federal government’s policies, particularly concerning economic condition of Pakistan. He is expected to hold meetings with key politicians of the city and senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).