DERA GHAZI KHAN-A scandal of child abuse surfaced in Taunsa Sharif, the native area of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

It has been revealed that the suspect is blackmailing the families of the children through their pornography videos. The affectees have claimed that the accused Adnan Zafar is threatening them for reconciliation while showing them his photograph with the Punjab CM.

They have alleged that the suspect made videos of at least 19 children and also took extortion money from them. Moreover, father of Adnan is serving in Punjab police force.

On the complaint of the families, police took action and has registered a case against the incident.

Kasur had last attained local and international notoriety last year when the incident of rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab Amin came to light. It was the 12th occurred within a 10km radius in Kasur in one year and had sparked outrage and protests across the country.

In February 2017, an Anti-Terrorism Court handed down death penalty to Imran Ali on four counts after he was found guilty of rape and murder of Zainab and six other minor girls. A fine of one million rupees was also slapped on the convict alongside a sum of one million as blood money.

He was later hanged in the Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore on October 17 last year.

Later in February 2018, ATC acquitted at least 12 men of child sexual abuse and blackmail charges in Kasur in a massive paedophilia scandal that rocked the country in August 2015.

The abuse and extortion scandal, which authorities have called the largest in Pakistan's history, allegedly involved hundreds of victims in Punjab province.

Two of the accused were jailed for life in April 2017.

In the village of Hussain Khanwala in Kasur, videos were made of at least 280 children being sexually abused by a gang who blackmailed their parents by threatening to leak the videos.