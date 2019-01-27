Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is giving top priority to improving the public health facilities.

“The process of reforms in the health sector has been started in view of public needs. Best healthcare facilities at hospitals is the right of every patient and the government will ensure provision of this right to people and every measure will be taken to provide standardised medical facilities at public hospitals,” the chief minister said while talking to a delegations at his office.

Buzdar said that a roadmap has been prepared to provide modern health facilities to people. “Resources will be provided on priority to improve health facilities and implementation of reforms in the health sector will be ensured to change the conventional healthcare system so that the common man gets best medical facilities.

The health sector reforms programme will have far-reaching effects on the healthcare system. The purpose of reforms in the health sector is to provide standardized, best and modern health facilities to people. An effective system of check and balance will be made for improvement in the health sector and the public will get benefit of huge amount of funds earmarked for improvement in the health sector,” he said.

The chief minister said, “We have to work with diligence and determination to provide relief to the distressed humanity. The health is a holy profession and it holds the status of healing the wounds. We will ensure supply of standardized medicines besides the best health facilities. The process of purchase, distribution and sale of medicines will be improved on the modern lines.”

Also, Buzdar expressed grief and sorrow over the death of renowned poet, writer and broadcaster Akhtar Jaferri. In his condolence message, he offered his sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family. He prayed that Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

Moreover, the chief minister expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives when a bus fell into a ravine on Forward Kahota Road in the Havili area in Azad Kashmir. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed souls in eternal peace. He prayed for early recovery of the injured passengers.