KHANEWAL-Teachers, parents and students were urged to play their role to improve education standard and increase literacy in the country.

Talking to a delegation of journalists here, District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Shaukat Ali Khan Sherwani urged teachers to discharge their duties with honesty and dedication as students were the future of the country. He said that he had directed the heads of all educational institutions to ensure discipline and cleanliness in their respective institutions. Speaking on the occasion, he added that all the headmasters and teachers had been directed to ensure their attendance in the schools and no one would go on leave without prior approval of leave application from the competent authority. Teachers would be held responsible for unsatisfactory results, especially in the board examinations, he talking with the delegation of senior journalist Anjum Bashir Ahmad, Qulzam Bashir Ahmad, Adnan Saeed Ch, Sabir Saleem, Ziaur Rehman; District Officer Information, Salam Khalid also attended this meeting.

CEO Education Sherwani further said that the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Ch, was utilising all its resources for the provision of equal quality education at all educational institutions in Khanewal district as per the vision of chief minister of Punjab. He briefed the newsman about the ongoing school enrolment campaign, the progress made under this campaign up till now and difficulties being faced by teachers and school administration in the district. He added that for better future of the children, teachers, parents and educational institutions, the administration should realize its responsibility towards children's educational rearing, which would bring social stability among the society, essential for advancement of the district. Sherwani further said that provision of equal quality education should be the first priority and no negligence would be tolerated regarding this matter as "the only way towards development and prosperity is through endowment of standard education at grass-roots level". He urged officers of the education department to actively participate in the enrolment campaign 'Every Child Will Study, "Pakistan" Will Progress' and speed up the campaign to achieve the goal of bringing every child in the district to school.