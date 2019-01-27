Share:

ISLAMABAD - Complete shutdown was observed on Saturday throughout Occupied Kashmir marking the Indian Republic Day as black day.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), call for the shutdown had been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

All shops and business establishments were closed while traffic was off the roads in Srinagar and other towns of the occupied territory.

The puppet authorities have put the entire Occupied Kashmir especially Srinagar and Jammu under siege. Thousands of Indian troops and police personnel had been deployed in every nook and corner of the occupied territory, causing huge inconvenience to the people.

The authorities also placed Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Zafar Akbar Butt, Abdul Ahad Parra, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Abdur Rasheed Lone, Mushtaq Ajmal and Parray Hassan Firdosi under house arrest or in police custody to prevent them from leading the demonstrations.

The authorities also snapped mobile internet services and suspended train service across Occupied Kashmir.

The Patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Farida Bahenji, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Jammu and Kashmir was not a part of India, therefore, New Delhi has no right to celebrate its Republic Day in the territory. She strongly denounced the detention of Hurriyat leaders including party members, Molvi Bashir Irfani and Abdur Rasheed Lone.

Jammu and Kashmir people inhibiting either side of the Line of Control – Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Indian-held Kashmir as well as rest of the world observed the Indian Republic Day as black day to reiterate complete dissociation and sharp hatred towards India. The day also marked severe indignation and protest against the continued long Indian subjugation of the occupied Jammu Kashmir as well as against the continued massive human rights abuses in Indian-held Kashmir.

Kashmiris observed the Indian Republic Day as black day every year to protest and apprise the world of the continued brutalities and massacre of the innocent Kashmiris and the massive violations of human rights by the Indian occupying forces in the held valley and the importance of early peaceful resolution of the 72 year old Kashmir dispute.

Besides the observance of the day also aimed at to apprise the world community of the continued hostile attitude of India denying Kashmiris their legitimate right to self determination and deviating all international norms escaping from the peaceful solution of the much delayed Kashmir issue.

Call for observing Indian republic day was given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and various freedom-monger Kashmiri parties and was fully supported and backed by the AJK government.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir the protest rallies and demonstrations against continued illegal, illicit and unlawful Indian occupation of a bulk part of the Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir in all ten districts of the liberated territory were the hallmark of the day.

The day also mark complete solidarity with the freedom-loving people of Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination.

The protest rallies followed by processions arranged by various social, political and public representative organisations representing people of all spheres of life including lawyers, journalists, members of the business community, laborers, students and social and political workers to express fullest traditional hatred against the Indian imperialism besides protesting against the continued denial of all global norms and commitments on Kashmir and the persistent deviation and denial of the Kashmiris birth right to self determination since over last 72 years by India.