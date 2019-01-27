Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed all relevant departments to play an effective role in addressing concerns of a mission of the European Union (EU) about implementation of the GSP Plus conventions by Pakistan.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday. The chief secretary said that it is very imperative for Pakistan to maintain the GSP Plus status as it is lifeline of country’s economy. He said that in the larger national interest, enforcement of relevant laws must be ensured in the province, besides informing the federal government about the progress in this regard so that concerns of the European Union could be addressed.

The human rights and minority affairs secretary told the meeting that Punjab is continuously doing effective legislation for implementation of international conventions. He added that the federal and provincial governments are taking steps for actively implementing 27 conventions of GSP Plus but European Union has expressed concerns on implementation of seven conventions. The meeting reviewed steps being taken to protect human and women rights, and to eliminate child labour in the province.

Those among present were: Additional Chief Secretary Home, administrative secretaries of different departments including prosecution, auqaf and religious affairs, labour, information and social welfare.