KARACHI - In a major development, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police has been entrusted with a task of carrying out a probe into the Ali Raza Abidi murder case.

CTD has been assigned the investigation into the high-profile murder case on the directives of Inspector General of Sindh Police Syed Kaleem Imam. The police handed over all relevant record of the case to CTD.

The investigation officer apprised CTD of the interviews he had conducted of political leaders in connection with the murder.

Former Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down late night on December 25 last year outside his residence in DHA area of the metropolis.

Earlier, on Jan 16, Abidi’s father approached the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts seeking to return his son’s vehicle which is in police custody since his murder.

The administrative judge assigned the application to the ATC-II for hearing. After conducting preliminary hearing, the ATC judge issued a notice to the investigation officer to submit his reply on the next hearing.

The applicant contended that his son’s car was in police custody since his murder. It was suffering damages for being parked at a place for a long time, he added and pleaded the court to order the police to return the vehicle.