Share:

Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that economic relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates were strengthening day by day.

“Pakistan with its beautiful landscape and historical heritage has attraction for the people from across the world,” he said while talking to a local news channel in Dubai.

He said the new visa policy was historic as it will attract a large number of foreign tourists to Pakistan.

To a query, Fawad Chaudhry said the opposition parties had nothing to say on policy matters and they wanted to escape from accountability process.

To another question, the minister said it was his desire that the next Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition should be held in Pakistan so that the countrymen could also enjoy the game at their own play grounds.

Separately talking to media in Dubai, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was facing no big challenge on the political front.

He said the heads of two political parties are facing corruption charges. While Nawaz Sharif has been given a sentence in two cases, he added.

“Under the leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan has become a different country.” He said that Pakistan was moving in the right direction after a long time. “Under the leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan has become a different country.” He said that Pakistan was moving in the right direction after a long time.

According to the minister, Pakistan’s role in the Middle East became less proactive in the past few years, but it’s not the same case now.

Fawad Chaudhry said Qatar played a role in US-Taliban talks. “We also took steps to strengthen Afghanistan and the region.”

“The PTI opened the Kartarpur border after coming into the government, said the minister.

He said Pakistan’s terms with Qatar were not exemplary but the situation was different now.