LAHORE - The district administration on Saturday carried out an operation against encroachments in Township and adjacent markets and demolished multiple temporary and permanent encroachments.

A longstanding demand of the visitors and residents of nearby societies around Township Market finally came into the notice of the district administration and it launched an operation against the encroachers.

It had been difficult for commuters to walk in Township Market because presence of roadside carts, vegetable and fruit stalls, children wear shops and shoe market on the main road had taken all the space for commuters.

The operation targeted the shops on footpaths that were set up in violation of the right to commute easily in Township Market.

The citizens demanded indiscriminate action against encroachments in Township Market after the Shah Alam Market operation so that visitors and families could visit the market easily.