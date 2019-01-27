Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday reached Dubai to attend the inaugural ceremony of “Maidan Sajana Hai” campaign being held in connection with the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019.

The minister during the UAE visit would highlight the priorities of the incumbent government regarding the promotion of sports in the country, according to a message received here from Dubai. Earlier, the minister, in a press statement before leaving for Dubai, said that the HBL PSL is a good initiative. “New innovations in cricket have increased the people’s interest in the game,” he added.

Fawad said that it is time to present Pakistan’s identity with the positive touch of the game in front of the world. “Pakistan is a peaceful and safe country, and an attractive destination for foreign investment and tourism.”

He said the government wanted to promote sporting activities and play-fields in the country. “Promotion of sports is the only way to attract young generation towards positive activities. The youth is asset of the nation and they have to work hard with the spirit for making ‘Naya Pakistan’ a prosperous country,” he added.