ISLAMABAD - The Finance Division and National Accountability Bureau are confronting each other over benefits being received by NAB employees, The Nation has learnt reliably. However, the Finance Division has recommended granting utility and fuel subsidy to the Bureau’s employees.

According to a summary of the Finance Division which was moved to the Prime Minister Office by Secretary Finance, the NAB employees are already in receipt of additional financial benefits which are not available to most of government servants. It said that the employees of Bureau are getting benefits, including NAB allowance of at the rate of 20 per cent of the basic pay to employees in BPS 1-16 and at 15 per cent of the basic pay to employees in BPS-17 and above without limit, Field allowance at the rate of 50 per cent of the basic pay is admissible to investigation officers, bonus or ex-gratia equivalent to 12 months basic pay payable once a year to staff members whose performance is considered as extraordinary, exemption of 5 percent house rent charges and Investigation Officers are also paid a share out of recoveries made from defaulters.

It further says: “a comparison of additional benefits the employees of NAB have been granted with other institutions like FIA and IB referred to in para-2 of the summary, shows that NAB employees are better placed than other institutions. It also says, “ In view o above Finance Division endorsed the recommendations of Law Division for grant of utility and Fuel subsidy, contained in para-05 of the summary.”

Well placed sources in NAB told The Nation that Finance Division misguided the PM office through this summary and even the Bureau officers are getting several benefits out of the mentioned by Secretary Finance in his summary. They said that NAB will also take up this matter with PM office as well as Finance Division. They said NAB investigation Officers do not take a single penny from recover money from accused persons. They said how can NAB direct sends recovered money to national exchequer without any cut dedication for the share of investigation officers.

Earlier, former finance minister Ishaq Dar had stopped issuing Rs1400 million of NAB, however, the incumbent government released Rs750 million last week.

probe into unauthorised medical college

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa initiated inquiry against administration of Imam Ghazali Medical College and University, Peshawar for allegedly cheating public at large.

As per details, upon directions of Peshawar High Court, National Accountability Bureau KP authorised a probe against the management of Imam Ghazali Medical College, allegedly involved in cheating public at large. The accused lured students for medical education in an illegal and unregistered medical college.

The college offered admissions to students for 5 years and charged huge fees not only causing financial losses to parents but also jeopardised the future of the students.

The victims have been advised to approach office of the Director General NAB KP for registering their complaints along with proofs of payments and other documentary evidences to the investigation officer by 11 February.