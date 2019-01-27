Share:

MULTAN:- An anti terrorism court on Saturday awarded three years rigorous imprisonment each and ordered to forfeit the whole property of four terrorists for keeping explosive material. According to prosecution, the police had recovered eight hand grenades and literature from the terrorists including Irshad, Usman, Tufail and Said Khan on September 29, 2016 near Railways station here. ATC Judge Malik Khalid Mehmood, announcing the decision, awarded three year rigorous imprisonment each and also ordered forfeit of their properties in favour of government.–APP